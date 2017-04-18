Hot, windy weather hits Southern Cali...

Hot, windy weather hits Southern California

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

Downtown L.A. is forecast by the National Weather Service to reach highs of 78 degrees Fahrenheit today, 86 Friday and 84 Saturday. The normal downtown high at this time of the year is 73, said NWS meteorologist David Sweet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Bernardino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 22 hr BecausePhart 32,901
News Three arrested after Redlands gas station robbery Wed A_Tongi 2
Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11) Apr 18 RICHARD 1,020
Downtown San Bernardino Metrolink Station Apr 17 DOWNTOWN SB METRO... 22
Review: San Bernardino Transit Center Apr 16 SB TRANSIT CENTER 10
News Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i... Apr 16 ICE MAN 71
News It's time to amend the Second Amendment Apr 14 Marauder 5
See all San Bernardino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Bernardino Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for San Bernardino County was issued at April 20 at 9:14AM PDT

San Bernardino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Bernardino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

San Bernardino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,197 • Total comments across all topics: 280,445,022

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC