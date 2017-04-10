Homemade assault rifles, marijuana fo...

Homemade assault rifles, marijuana found during Mentone raid

San Bernardino County sheriff's Yucaipa Station deputies found homemade rifles, ammunition and marijuana plants during a raid at a Mentone home Friday. MENTONE >> Deputies found a cache of homemade assault rifles and more than 2,000 rounds of ammunition while serving a search warrant at a Mentone home Friday.

