Homemade assault rifles, marijuana found during Mentone raid
San Bernardino County sheriff's Yucaipa Station deputies found homemade rifles, ammunition and marijuana plants during a raid at a Mentone home Friday. MENTONE >> Deputies found a cache of homemade assault rifles and more than 2,000 rounds of ammunition while serving a search warrant at a Mentone home Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: San Bernardino Transit Center
|5 min
|SB TRANSIT CENTER
|1
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|1 hr
|Hulie
|70
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|11 hr
|DecentPharttz
|32,890
|It's time to amend the Second Amendment
|Fri
|Marauder
|5
|The strange place a missing Tuskegee Airman bus...
|Thu
|wichita-rick
|2
|Review: Academy Automotive (Jul '09)
|Thu
|Trentsteel7777
|93
|Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11)
|Apr 12
|MARIBEL
|1,018
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC