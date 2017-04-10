Highland man struck and killed crossing San Bernardino street
A 21-year-old Highland man was killed late Wednesday, April 12, 2017, when he was struck by a vehicle while he was crossing Mountain View Avenue just south of Base Line Street in San Bernardino.
