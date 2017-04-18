High Times Cannabis Cup lets visitors press their own hash oil
A new SHO Industries solvent-free roller hash oil press on view at High Times SoCal Cannabis Cup in San Bernardino on Friday, April 21, 2017. The new style of press will be less time consuming with less labor when it comes to retail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|JustPhartz
|32,903
|Redlands Music Thread (May '12)
|1 hr
|Musikologist
|19
|Review: Liberty Books (Jun '14)
|Fri
|CARLOS
|2
|Three arrested after Redlands gas station robbery
|Apr 19
|A_Tongi
|2
|Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11)
|Apr 18
|RICHARD
|1,020
|Downtown San Bernardino Metrolink Station
|Apr 17
|DOWNTOWN SB METRO...
|22
|Review: San Bernardino Transit Center
|Apr 16
|SB TRANSIT CENTER
|10
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC