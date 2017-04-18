High Times Cannabis Cup lets visitors...

High Times Cannabis Cup lets visitors press their own hash oil

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

A new SHO Industries solvent-free roller hash oil press on view at High Times SoCal Cannabis Cup in San Bernardino on Friday, April 21, 2017. The new style of press will be less time consuming with less labor when it comes to retail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Bernardino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 1 hr JustPhartz 32,903
Redlands Music Thread (May '12) 1 hr Musikologist 19
Review: Liberty Books (Jun '14) Fri CARLOS 2
News Three arrested after Redlands gas station robbery Apr 19 A_Tongi 2
Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11) Apr 18 RICHARD 1,020
Downtown San Bernardino Metrolink Station Apr 17 DOWNTOWN SB METRO... 22
Review: San Bernardino Transit Center Apr 16 SB TRANSIT CENTER 10
See all San Bernardino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Bernardino Forum Now

San Bernardino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Bernardino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

San Bernardino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,975 • Total comments across all topics: 280,481,411

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC