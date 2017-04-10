Heroes emerge from deadly school shoo...

Heroes emerge from deadly school shooting

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: CBS News

Leon and Rachel Brandy, the parents of San Bernardino school shooting victim Nolan Brandy, wish to thank the community for the outpouring of prayers and support they have received. Parents meet teachers all the time, but the teachers of North Park Elementary were singled out for special praise this evening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Bernardino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 1 hr HolidayPhart 32,884
News The strange place a missing Tuskegee Airman bus... 12 hr wichita-rick 2
Review: Academy Automotive (Jul '09) 14 hr Trentsteel7777 93
News It's time to amend the Second Amendment 19 hr justice 2
Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11) Wed MARIBEL 1,018
News Adults Dead, 2 Students Hurt In Shooting At San... Apr 11 Nellie 3
Aaron Elswick Does Not Exist From The Shooting Apr 10 chopper blades 3
See all San Bernardino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Bernardino Forum Now

San Bernardino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Bernardino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Ferguson
 

San Bernardino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,068 • Total comments across all topics: 280,288,879

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC