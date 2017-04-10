Heroes emerge from deadly school shooting
Leon and Rachel Brandy, the parents of San Bernardino school shooting victim Nolan Brandy, wish to thank the community for the outpouring of prayers and support they have received. Parents meet teachers all the time, but the teachers of North Park Elementary were singled out for special praise this evening.
