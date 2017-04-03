Herea s how to join Congressman Pete ...

Herea s how to join Congressman Pete Aguilara s town hall in San Bernardino

22 hrs ago Read more: Redlands Daily Facts

SAN BERNARDINO >> Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-San Bernardino, will host a town hall with constituents in the 31st Congressional District from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. April 18 at the National Orange Show Events Center, 690 S. Arrowhead Ave., in San Bernardino. “From 'Coffee with your Congressman' meetings to workshops and fairs, it's important that I'm able to connect directly with constituents to discuss issues affecting our community,” Aguilar said in a news release.

