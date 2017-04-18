Here are 5 things you might not know ...

Here are 5 things you might not know about sanctuary cities

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Pasadena Star-News

The news changes often regarding the Trump administration's approach to immigration, but most signs point toward tougher enforcement against those without legal status. Some communities are pushing back, saying they want to protect undocumented residents who they say are otherwise law-abiding people with jobs and families.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Bernardino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 8 hr Midget Pharte 32,899
News Three arrested after Redlands gas station robbery 12 hr A_Tongi 2
Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11) Tue RICHARD 1,020
Downtown San Bernardino Metrolink Station Mon DOWNTOWN SB METRO... 22
Review: San Bernardino Transit Center Apr 16 SB TRANSIT CENTER 10
News Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i... Apr 16 ICE MAN 71
News It's time to amend the Second Amendment Apr 14 Marauder 5
See all San Bernardino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Bernardino Forum Now

San Bernardino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Bernardino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mitt Romney
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
 

San Bernardino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,721 • Total comments across all topics: 280,413,176

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC