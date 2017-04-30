Hemet hospitala s new lab helps seniors with serious heart issues
Hemet Valley Medical Center recently opened an $8.4 million cardiac catheterization lab, that will allow more heart-related ailments to be treated locally. Hemet Valley Medical Center this month opened a new cardiac catheterization lab, allowing for more tests and treatments to be done locally.
