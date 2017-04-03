Hangar 24 Brewery Craft Corner to open at San Manuel Stadium
Inland Empire 66ers fans will soon be able to enjoy their favorite beer from Redlands-based Hangar 24 Craft Brewery field-side. The professional baseball club in San Bernardino announced Tuesday, April 4, plans to open Hangar 24 Craft Corner, which will be located on the third-base side of the seating bowl at San Manuel Stadium.
