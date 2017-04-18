Geri McQueen of Redlands will model again in the Assistance League of San Bernardinoa s Headdress...
Geri McQueen of Redlands has been involved in modeling most of her life - being a model, working with other models, planning and producing shows for style shops and organizations, and more. She is preparing to model again, this time for the 56th annual Headdress Ball of the Assistance League of San Bernardino on Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Redlands Daily Facts.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|10 hr
|BecausePhart
|32,901
|Three arrested after Redlands gas station robbery
|Wed
|A_Tongi
|2
|Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11)
|Tue
|RICHARD
|1,020
|Downtown San Bernardino Metrolink Station
|Apr 17
|DOWNTOWN SB METRO...
|22
|Review: San Bernardino Transit Center
|Apr 16
|SB TRANSIT CENTER
|10
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|Apr 16
|ICE MAN
|71
|It's time to amend the Second Amendment
|Apr 14
|Marauder
|5
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC