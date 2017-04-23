Funeral Service Held for San Bernardino Teacher Killed in Classroom by Her Estranged Husband
A large group of people gathered Saturday at the funeral service for Karen Smith, a San Bernardino teacher who was shot and killed by her estranged husband while she was in her special needs classroom earlier this month. Smith, 53, and one of her students, 8-year-old Jonathan Martinez, were killed at North Park Elementary School in the April 10 shooting.
