Former gunner and pilot climb aboard B-24 bomber for first time since WWII
It was March 22, 1945, in the skies over Vienna, and Pettit, a top turret gunner, and his crew had just completed a bombing run. “We turned to go home and two or three bursts of flak came up and that was the end of the road,” said Pettit, who had enlisted the previous year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Liberty Books (Jun '14)
|10 hr
|CARLOS
|2
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Thu
|BecausePhart
|32,901
|Three arrested after Redlands gas station robbery
|Wed
|A_Tongi
|2
|Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11)
|Apr 18
|RICHARD
|1,020
|Downtown San Bernardino Metrolink Station
|Apr 17
|DOWNTOWN SB METRO...
|22
|Review: San Bernardino Transit Center
|Apr 16
|SB TRANSIT CENTER
|10
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|Apr 16
|ICE MAN
|71
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC