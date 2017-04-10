Former county attorney testifies in Colonies trial about a oeerratic...

Former county attorney testifies in C...

Former county attorney testifies in Colonies trial

SAN BERNARDINO >> Former San Bernardino County Counsel Ronald Reitz concluded his testimony Thursday at the Colonies corruption trial, recounting increasingly erratic actions by then-Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Postmus in 2005-06 as the board approached a $102 million settlement with a Rancho Cucamonga developer. Reitz had testified that he resigned in April 2006 rather than go forward with a study Postmus ordered to outsource the duties of the county counsel's office, a move which Reitz said could have cost about 50 jobs.

