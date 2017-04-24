Fontana company faces illegal wastewa...

Fontana company faces illegal wastewater dumping charges

A federal Grand Jury handed down a 12-count indictment last week accusing a Fontana company of violating the clean water act. The indictment names Starlight Reclamation Environmental Services, Inc., along with company owner and president Christopher Jaramillo, 47, of Victorville; former company vice president Robert Conn, 74, of Torrance; former plant operator Andrew Hucks, 29, who at one time was resident of Riverside but now lives in another state; and another former plant operator Fernando Torres, 40, who was a resident of San Bernardino but is now believed to be living in the Central Valley.

