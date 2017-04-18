Flames burn 5 acres of brush in San Bernardino
The fire was reported just after 7 p.m. at South Lena Road and East Mill Street, said Eric Sherwin, a spokesman for the San Bernardino County Fire Department. Firefighters arrived to find a fire in an area of 50 feet by 100 feet, moving slowly.
