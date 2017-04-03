Fire at plastics manufacturer reported in Pomona, 75 firefighters on scene
POMONA >> A two-alarm fire sent 75 Los Angeles County firefighters to a plastics manufacturer at 687 S. Reservoir St. Thursday evening. Though numerous wooden pallets did go up in flames, this was not a pallet yard, Deputy Chief John Tripp said.
