Fire at plastics manufacturer reporte...

Fire at plastics manufacturer reported in Pomona, 75 firefighters on scene

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

POMONA >> A two-alarm fire sent 75 Los Angeles County firefighters to a plastics manufacturer at 687 S. Reservoir St. Thursday evening. Though numerous wooden pallets did go up in flames, this was not a pallet yard, Deputy Chief John Tripp said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Bernardino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: OMNITRANS 5 hr Bus Driver 10
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 7 hr JustPhartzz 32,850
News Phelan to get roads paved (Oct '08) 8 hr Govt Mule 7
News Activist proposes undocumented immigrant ban at... Wed tomin cali 1
Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11) Tue ERIN 1,014
Metrolink Inland Empire-Orange County Line Apr 3 METROLINK IEOC LINE 1
News Yucaipa woman suspected of stealing package wor... Apr 2 Claud 1
See all San Bernardino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Bernardino Forum Now

San Bernardino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Bernardino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

San Bernardino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,880 • Total comments across all topics: 280,112,865

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC