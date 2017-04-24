Final San Bernardino homeless count r...

Final San Bernardino homeless count released

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

SAN BERNARDINO >> The final version of the point-in-time homeless count released Tuesday confirms the slight decrease in the number of homeless people first reported in the preliminary count and confirms the county's homeless-related goals, officials say. “What is disheartening is the increasing population of unaccompanied homeless women,” County Supervisor Josie Gonzales, who is also chairwoman of the county Interagency Council on Homelessness.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Bernardino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 9 hr Perfect phart 32,917
Wendy Ewell is located at 6782 Ventura Ct. San ... 21 hr WENDY EWELL 1
Metrolink Inland Empire-Orange County Line 23 hr METROLINK IEOC LINE 3
Tired of Foreigners Apr 22 URmisinformed 1
News 4 Hurt in 'Ninja' Roller Coaster Accident (Jul '14) Apr 22 URmisinformed 5
News Teen charged as adult in Colton park murder (Sep '10) Apr 22 Johnjohn 31
Redlands Music Thread (May '12) Apr 22 Musikologist 19
See all San Bernardino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Bernardino Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for San Bernardino County was issued at April 26 at 2:53PM PDT

San Bernardino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Bernardino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

San Bernardino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,912 • Total comments across all topics: 280,584,476

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC