Final San Bernardino homeless count released

SAN BERNARDINO >> The final version of the point-in-time homeless count released Tuesday confirms the slight decrease in the number of homeless people first reported in the preliminary count and confirms the county's homeless-related goals, officials say. “What is disheartening is the increasing population of unaccompanied homeless women,” County Supervisor Josie Gonzales, who is also chairwoman of the county Interagency Council on Homelessness.

