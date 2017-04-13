Father of 2014 I.V. Victim Reacts to Recent Shooting
The father of a victim of the 2014 Isla Vista shooting spoke out Tuesday in response to the Monday shooting at a San Bernardino elementary school. Richard Martinez - father of UCSB student Christopher Michaels-Martinez - and Congresswoman Lois Capps spoke with students in front of the UCen on Monday.
