Educators reflect on safety measures after San Bernardino school shooting
Since 2013, there have been more than 200 school shootings in the U.S. - nearly one per week, a study shows. The most recent hit the still-recovering city of San Bernardino on April 10 at North Park Elementary, less than nine miles south of the Inland Regional Center where a terrorist attack left 14 dead on Dec. 2, 2015.
