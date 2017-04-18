DUI suspected in Sundaya s fatal crash on 15 Freeway in Ontario

ONTARIO >> More details emerged Monday in the Sunday morning crash on the 15 Freeway that killed a San Bernardino man, including news of an arrest. Shortly before 6 a.m. Mario Alberto Moracuellar, 36, of San Bernardino pulled over to the right shoulder of southbound 15, just south of Jurupa Street after his 2007 Honda Odyssey blew a tire.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.