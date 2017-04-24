Drought increased CA's electricity co...

Drought increased CA's electricity costs by $2B

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: 10News

Wind Advisory issued April 26 at 2:30AM PDT expiring April 27 at 3:00AM PDT in effect for: Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego FILE - In this Oct. 30, 2014, file photo, houseboats float in the drought-lowered waters of Oroville Lake near Oroville, Calif. A heavy dousing of autumn rain in Northern California has lifted a quarter of the state out of drought, the highest percentage in more than three years, according to a new federal report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 10News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Bernardino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 7 hr Short pharts 32,919
Verdemont Heights Towne Center in San Bernardino (Nov '11) 12 hr Wanda 15
News State to close Chino youth authority facility (Aug '09) 15 hr Holscad 35
Wendy Ewell is located at 6782 Ventura Ct. San ... Tue WENDY EWELL 1
Metrolink Inland Empire-Orange County Line Tue METROLINK IEOC LINE 3
Downtown San Bernardino Metrolink Station Apr 17 DOWNTOWN SB METRO... 22
Review: San Bernardino Transit Center Apr 16 SB TRANSIT CENTER 10
See all San Bernardino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Bernardino Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for San Bernardino County was issued at April 27 at 10:25AM PDT

San Bernardino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Bernardino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

San Bernardino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,751 • Total comments across all topics: 280,601,159

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC