Drought increased CA's electricity costs by $2B
Wind Advisory issued April 26 at 2:30AM PDT expiring April 27 at 3:00AM PDT in effect for: Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego FILE - In this Oct. 30, 2014, file photo, houseboats float in the drought-lowered waters of Oroville Lake near Oroville, Calif. A heavy dousing of autumn rain in Northern California has lifted a quarter of the state out of drought, the highest percentage in more than three years, according to a new federal report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 10News.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|7 hr
|Short pharts
|32,919
|Verdemont Heights Towne Center in San Bernardino (Nov '11)
|12 hr
|Wanda
|15
|State to close Chino youth authority facility (Aug '09)
|15 hr
|Holscad
|35
|Wendy Ewell is located at 6782 Ventura Ct. San ...
|Tue
|WENDY EWELL
|1
|Metrolink Inland Empire-Orange County Line
|Tue
|METROLINK IEOC LINE
|3
|Downtown San Bernardino Metrolink Station
|Apr 17
|DOWNTOWN SB METRO...
|22
|Review: San Bernardino Transit Center
|Apr 16
|SB TRANSIT CENTER
|10
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC