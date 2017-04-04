DOJ, DHS could do better at sharing t...

DOJ, DHS could do better at sharing terror info

In the wake of a spate of terror attacks including those in San Bernardino, Calif., Orlando, Fla. and Paris, counterterror components of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, the Department of Homeland Security and the Justice Department, as well as state and local law enforcement, have redoubled commitments to sharing critical terror information domestically, but procedural and operational gaps remain that need attention.

