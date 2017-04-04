DOJ, DHS could do better at sharing terror info
In the wake of a spate of terror attacks including those in San Bernardino, Calif., Orlando, Fla. and Paris, counterterror components of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, the Department of Homeland Security and the Justice Department, as well as state and local law enforcement, have redoubled commitments to sharing critical terror information domestically, but procedural and operational gaps remain that need attention.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Federal Computer Week.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Activist proposes undocumented immigrant ban at...
|48 min
|tomin cali
|1
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|2 hr
|LearnPharrts
|32,846
|Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11)
|16 hr
|ERIN
|1,014
|Metrolink Inland Empire-Orange County Line
|Mon
|METROLINK IEOC LINE
|1
|Yucaipa woman suspected of stealing package wor...
|Apr 2
|Claud
|1
|Reasons why San Bernardino sucks (Oct '08)
|Apr 1
|77dead
|51
|Review: OMNITRANS
|Mar 31
|Omnitrans Route 1
|6
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC