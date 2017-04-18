District Attorneya s Office finds Fon...

District Attorneya s Office finds Fontana police shooting of armed, mentally ill man legally just...

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

SAN BERNARDINO >> The San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office has found the shooting of a mentally ill Fontana man armed with a knife and rock to be legally justified, but the attorney for the man's family has called the department's findings a “sham and complete whitewash.” “Based on the facts of this case and the applicable law, Officer McCoy's use of lethal force was a proper exercise of his right of self-defense and defense of others. Therefore, his actions were legally justified,” according to a District Attorney's Office statement released Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Bernardino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 4 hr Midget Pharte 32,899
News Three arrested after Redlands gas station robbery 7 hr A_Tongi 2
Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11) 19 hr RICHARD 1,020
Downtown San Bernardino Metrolink Station Mon DOWNTOWN SB METRO... 22
Review: San Bernardino Transit Center Apr 16 SB TRANSIT CENTER 10
News Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i... Apr 16 ICE MAN 71
News It's time to amend the Second Amendment Apr 14 Marauder 5
See all San Bernardino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Bernardino Forum Now

San Bernardino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Bernardino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

San Bernardino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,540 • Total comments across all topics: 280,408,634

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC