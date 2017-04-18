SAN BERNARDINO >> The San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office has found the shooting of a mentally ill Fontana man armed with a knife and rock to be legally justified, but the attorney for the man's family has called the department's findings a “sham and complete whitewash.” “Based on the facts of this case and the applicable law, Officer McCoy's use of lethal force was a proper exercise of his right of self-defense and defense of others. Therefore, his actions were legally justified,” according to a District Attorney's Office statement released Tuesday.

