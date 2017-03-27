Deadline to pay property taxes is Monday
San Bernardino County Tax Collector Oscar Valdez encourages property owners to pay the second installment of their property taxes by Monday to avoid a 10 percent penalty. "Property taxes fund key public services that enhance the quality of life for County residents,” Valdez said in a written statement.
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yucaipa woman suspected of stealing package wor...
|Sun
|Claud
|1
|Reasons why San Bernardino sucks (Oct '08)
|Sat
|77dead
|51
|Review: OMNITRANS
|Mar 31
|Omnitrans Route 1
|6
|Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11)
|Mar 31
|MARIBEL
|1,012
|San Bernardino: Cage fighter arrested on suspic... (Mar '08)
|Mar 30
|Jer
|19
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Mar 30
|HePharts
|32,836
|Playing Volleyball in community Parks
|Mar 30
|Krishna
|1
