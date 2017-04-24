DA Mike Ramos respected by colleagues across nation: Guest commentary
We write as a past president and future president of the National District Attorneys Association, as a Republican and a Democrat, as an easterner and a midwesterner, and as colleagues and friends of San Bernardino County District Attorney Mike Ramos. It has been brought to our attention that Mike has been criticized by an opponent for re-election for devoting “too much” of his time to NDAA business.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|2 hr
|MidPhartz
|32,924
|Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11)
|Fri
|MELODY
|1,027
|Verdemont Heights Towne Center in San Bernardino (Nov '11)
|Apr 27
|Wanda
|15
|State to close Chino youth authority facility (Aug '09)
|Apr 26
|Holscad
|35
|Wendy Ewell is located at 6782 Ventura Ct. San ...
|Apr 25
|WENDY EWELL
|1
|Metrolink Inland Empire-Orange County Line
|Apr 25
|METROLINK IEOC LINE
|3
|Tired of Foreigners
|Apr 22
|URmisinformed
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC