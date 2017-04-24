DA Mike Ramos respected by colleagues...

DA Mike Ramos respected by colleagues across nation: Guest commentary

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

We write as a past president and future president of the National District Attorneys Association, as a Republican and a Democrat, as an easterner and a midwesterner, and as colleagues and friends of San Bernardino County District Attorney Mike Ramos. It has been brought to our attention that Mike has been criticized by an opponent for re-election for devoting “too much” of his time to NDAA business.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Bernardino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 2 hr MidPhartz 32,924
Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11) Fri MELODY 1,027
Verdemont Heights Towne Center in San Bernardino (Nov '11) Apr 27 Wanda 15
News State to close Chino youth authority facility (Aug '09) Apr 26 Holscad 35
Wendy Ewell is located at 6782 Ventura Ct. San ... Apr 25 WENDY EWELL 1
Metrolink Inland Empire-Orange County Line Apr 25 METROLINK IEOC LINE 3
Tired of Foreigners Apr 22 URmisinformed 1
See all San Bernardino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Bernardino Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for San Bernardino County was issued at April 29 at 3:55PM PDT

San Bernardino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Bernardino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

San Bernardino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,112 • Total comments across all topics: 280,657,254

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC