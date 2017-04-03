County attorney testifies he changed his mind by 2009, viewed...

SAN BERNARDINO >> A veteran San Bernardino County attorney who had opposed the $102 million settlement with Colonies Partners LP in 2006 told a defense attorney Thursday in court that he had changed his mind by 2009 and thought it was “objectively reasonable.” That is because the county, according to Colonies' figures, was looking at $300 million in potential damages had the county opted to continue fighting the Rancho Cucamonga developer in court and lost. The county also faced, within days, finalization of a judge's tentative opinion in a Colonies lawsuit that was so bad for the county that Norton described it as “Armageddon,” defense attorney Stephen G. Larson noted.

