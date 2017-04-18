Could San Bernardino face bankruptcy again? City manager says he doesna t see it happening
SAN BERNARDINO >> A new report by the investment firm Moody's blasts the city's bankruptcy exit plan , saying the city favors pension obligations over investors and might be at risk of returning to bankruptcy. “The plan calls for San Bernardino to leave bankruptcy with increased revenues and an improved balance sheet, but the city will retain significant unfunded and rapidly rising pension obligations,” Moody's Investment Services wrote Wednesday, in a three-page analysis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Liberty Books (Jun '14)
|10 hr
|CARLOS
|2
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Thu
|BecausePhart
|32,901
|Three arrested after Redlands gas station robbery
|Wed
|A_Tongi
|2
|Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11)
|Apr 18
|RICHARD
|1,020
|Downtown San Bernardino Metrolink Station
|Apr 17
|DOWNTOWN SB METRO...
|22
|Review: San Bernardino Transit Center
|Apr 16
|SB TRANSIT CENTER
|10
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|Apr 16
|ICE MAN
|71
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC