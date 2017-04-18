Could San Bernardino face bankruptcy again? City manager says he doesna t see it happening

SAN BERNARDINO >> A new report by the investment firm Moody's blasts the city's bankruptcy exit plan , saying the city favors pension obligations over investors and might be at risk of returning to bankruptcy. “The plan calls for San Bernardino to leave bankruptcy with increased revenues and an improved balance sheet, but the city will retain significant unfunded and rapidly rising pension obligations,” Moody's Investment Services wrote Wednesday, in a three-page analysis.

