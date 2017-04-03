Coloniesa attorney describes county s...

Coloniesa attorney describes county supervisora s testy conduct

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

SAN BERNARDINO >> Testimony resumed Monday in the San Bernardino County-Colonies corruption trial, as a veteran county lawyer described increasingly bizarre behavior by then-Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Postmus as he pushed to settle the high-stakes 2002 civil case filed against the county by the Rancho Cucamonga developer. The Colonies case is about how three county officials allegedly took $100,000, reported as campaign contributions as bribes from real estate developer Jeff Burum to gain approval for a $102 million court settlement over flood control work at Colonies Partners' 434-acre residential and commercial development in Upland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Bernardino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Metrolink Inland Empire-Orange County Line 9 hr METROLINK IEOC LINE 1
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 12 hr TonightPhart 32,838
News Yucaipa woman suspected of stealing package wor... Sun Claud 1
Poll Reasons why San Bernardino sucks (Oct '08) Apr 1 77dead 51
Review: OMNITRANS Mar 31 Omnitrans Route 1 6
Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11) Mar 31 MARIBEL 1,012
News San Bernardino: Cage fighter arrested on suspic... (Mar '08) Mar 30 Jer 19
See all San Bernardino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Bernardino Forum Now

San Bernardino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Bernardino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Final Four
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Syria
 

San Bernardino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,539 • Total comments across all topics: 280,043,181

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC