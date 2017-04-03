Coloniesa attorney describes county supervisora s testy conduct
SAN BERNARDINO >> Testimony resumed Monday in the San Bernardino County-Colonies corruption trial, as a veteran county lawyer described increasingly bizarre behavior by then-Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Postmus as he pushed to settle the high-stakes 2002 civil case filed against the county by the Rancho Cucamonga developer. The Colonies case is about how three county officials allegedly took $100,000, reported as campaign contributions as bribes from real estate developer Jeff Burum to gain approval for a $102 million court settlement over flood control work at Colonies Partners' 434-acre residential and commercial development in Upland.
