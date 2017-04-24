Clue surfaces in San Bernardino shooting death of North Hills mother of 5
The suspects who killed Carmen Gutierrez Rodriguez, a single mother of five, outside Gaby's Cafe in San Bernardino fled in a car that looks like this Mercury Grand Marquis. The suspects' vehicle is greenish-gray in color.
