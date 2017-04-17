Classes to resume a week after shooting at California school
In this Tuesday, April 11, 2017 photo, North Park Elementary School principal Yadira Downing, center right facing camera, with glasses on, talks with faculty, staff and parents following the shooting death of a teacher and a student on Monday at the school in San Bernardino, Calif. Classes are scheduled to resume Monday, April 17, with additional personnel and crisis counselors on hand to help students who may need support.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|32 min
|SmellingPharts
|32,898
|Downtown San Bernardino Metrolink Station
|2 hr
|DOWNTOWN SB METRO...
|22
|Review: San Bernardino Transit Center
|Sun
|SB TRANSIT CENTER
|10
|It's time to amend the Second Amendment
|Apr 14
|Marauder
|5
|Adults Dead, 2 Students Hurt In Shooting At San...
|Apr 11
|Nellie
|3
|Aaron Elswick Does Not Exist From The Shooting
|Apr 10
|chopper blades
|3
|In fight against gangs, Ontario has outpaced Po... (Jun '09)
|Apr 10
|chopper blades
|92
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC