Classes to resume a week after shooti...

Classes to resume a week after shooting at California school

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

In this Tuesday, April 11, 2017 photo, North Park Elementary School principal Yadira Downing, center right facing camera, with glasses on, talks with faculty, staff and parents following the shooting death of a teacher and a student on Monday at the school in San Bernardino, Calif. Classes are scheduled to resume Monday, April 17, with additional personnel and crisis counselors on hand to help students who may need support.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Bernardino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 32 min SmellingPharts 32,898
Downtown San Bernardino Metrolink Station 2 hr DOWNTOWN SB METRO... 22
Review: San Bernardino Transit Center Sun SB TRANSIT CENTER 10
News It's time to amend the Second Amendment Apr 14 Marauder 5
News Adults Dead, 2 Students Hurt In Shooting At San... Apr 11 Nellie 3
Aaron Elswick Does Not Exist From The Shooting Apr 10 chopper blades 3
News In fight against gangs, Ontario has outpaced Po... (Jun '09) Apr 10 chopper blades 92
See all San Bernardino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Bernardino Forum Now

San Bernardino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Bernardino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

San Bernardino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,440 • Total comments across all topics: 280,366,172

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC