Buzzkill: Medical marijuana cards still required at first post-legalization Cannabis Cup

14 hrs ago

That's the message coming through this week, as one of the biggest cannabis festivals and competitions in California quietly backed away from a plan to let attendees consume marijuana even if they don't have medical clearance. For months, the website promoting High Times magazine's upcoming Cannabis Cup said anyone 21 and older only needed an ID to enter the festival's marijuana consumption area -- where vendors offer free dabs, and samples of weed are thrown from the stage – while guests 18, 19 or 20 years old could go to the consumption area if they had a doctor's recommendation for medical marijuana.

