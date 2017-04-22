Brush fire north of Del Rosa area near San Bernardino chars 25 acres
A brush fire above North Sterling Avenue in San Bernardino, north of the Del Rosa area, has charred about 25 acres, but air tankers have dropped a retardant line around the fire to slow it, according to tweets from San Bernardino County Fire Department. The fire was reported in the Borea Canyon area, north of the 210 Freeway, before 7 p.m. It started in the city of San Bernardino and burned into the San Bernardino National Forest.
