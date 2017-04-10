Bishop Barnes: People can take hope from meaning of Easter
A member of Our Lady of Guadalpupe Church holds a candle and prays before the Easter service on Sunday. Photo by Sarah Alvarado SAN BERNARDINO >> During Easter Sunday mass at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in San Bernardino, Bishop Gerald Barnes did not directly refer to the shooting last Monday that left a teacher and student dead and another student wounded at North Park Elementary School.
