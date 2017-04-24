Attorney suspected nefarious conduct during Coloniesa settlement negotiations
SAN BERNARDINO >> An attorney who represented the county in civil litigation over a land dispute with a Rancho Cucamonga developer testified Thursday at the Colonies corruption trial that a proposed $78 million settlement in April 2006 was “a gift of public funds” that he characterized, over strenuous defense objections, as “a crime.” Thomas R. Malcolm, now retired, worked for the law firm Jones Day during the county's litigation with Rancho Cucamonga-based real estate investor group Colonies Partners LP. The county retained Jones Day as outside counsel to assist the county in its attempts to resolve the case.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|18 hr
|Short pharts
|32,919
|Verdemont Heights Towne Center in San Bernardino (Nov '11)
|23 hr
|Wanda
|15
|State to close Chino youth authority facility (Aug '09)
|Wed
|Holscad
|35
|Wendy Ewell is located at 6782 Ventura Ct. San ...
|Tue
|WENDY EWELL
|1
|Metrolink Inland Empire-Orange County Line
|Tue
|METROLINK IEOC LINE
|3
|Downtown San Bernardino Metrolink Station
|Apr 17
|DOWNTOWN SB METRO...
|22
|Review: San Bernardino Transit Center
|Apr 16
|SB TRANSIT CENTER
|10
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC