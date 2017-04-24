Attorney suspected nefarious conduct during Coloniesa settlement negotiations

SAN BERNARDINO >> An attorney who represented the county in civil litigation over a land dispute with a Rancho Cucamonga developer testified Thursday at the Colonies corruption trial that a proposed $78 million settlement in April 2006 was “a gift of public funds” that he characterized, over strenuous defense objections, as “a crime.” Thomas R. Malcolm, now retired, worked for the law firm Jones Day during the county's litigation with Rancho Cucamonga-based real estate investor group Colonies Partners LP. The county retained Jones Day as outside counsel to assist the county in its attempts to resolve the case.

