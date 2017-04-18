Armed staff wouldna t have stopped San Bernardino school shooting, police chief says

SAN BERNARDINO >> North Park Elementary School could have been made safer, to prevent tragedies like the April 10 shooting that left a teacher and a student dead, but it would require turning the school into a “prison,” according to San Bernardino's police chief. “Can you create a prison out of a school?” San Bernardino Police Chief Jarrod Burguan said Thursday.

