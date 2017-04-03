Argument between Vagos gang members l...

Argument between Vagos gang members led to San Bernardino double homicide, police say

SAN BERNARDINO >> A barroom argument Sunday evening ended with two men dead and a third in custody, all three of them allegedly members of an outlaw biker gang. The shooting took place in the parking lot of the Sports Page, located at 1225 E. Lynwood Dr. The incident was reported to San Bernardino police at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday.

