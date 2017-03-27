AESD conflicted over timeline to clos...

AESD conflicted over timeline to close Taylion Academya s San Bernardino center

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Victorville Daily Press

Charter school campuses across the state are being shut down due to a recent California Supreme Court ruling, and Adelanto Elementary School District's Taylion Academy is one of the latest to be affected. A January Court decision led to the sweeping closure of charter centers that operate outside the boundaries of the local districts that authorize them, which includes several popular High Desert sites like AESD's Taylion and Victor Valley Union High School District's Options for Youth Victor Valley and Excelsior charter schools.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Bernardino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Yucaipa woman suspected of stealing package wor... 9 hr Claud 1
Poll Reasons why San Bernardino sucks (Oct '08) Sat 77dead 51
Review: OMNITRANS Mar 31 Omnitrans Route 1 6
News San Bernardino: Cage fighter arrested on suspic... (Mar '08) Mar 30 Jer 19
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) Mar 30 HePharts 32,836
Review: Omnitrans ACCESS Mar 26 OMNITRANS ACCESS 2
News Found guilty, SB woman seeks new trial (Sep '09) Mar 23 Anonymous 27
See all San Bernardino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Bernardino Forum Now

San Bernardino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Bernardino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Final Four
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
 

San Bernardino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,487 • Total comments across all topics: 280,008,364

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC