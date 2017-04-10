2 dead, 2 wounded at elementary schoo...

2 dead, 2 wounded at elementary school shooting in CA

At least four injuries were reported at North Park Elementary School in San Bernardino, CA, on Monday. SAN BERNARDINO, CA - At least four were shot at an elementary school on Monday, officials reported , with two adults dead.

