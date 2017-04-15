15 Freeway closure in Fontana expect to snarl Sunday commute from Las Vegas
FONTANA >> Southern Californians who spent the weekend enjoying Las Vegas and are headed home Sunday - or had planned to drive south on the 15 Freeway through Fontana for any other reason - could be in for a long ride. The 55-hour closure, which started at 9 p.m. Friday, is due to a drainage project along the freeway at Duncan Canyon Road, which is south of where the 15 and 215 connect in Devore and north of the 210 Freeway.
