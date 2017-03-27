Yucaipa man arrested for suspicion of...

Yucaipa man arrested for suspicion of raping woman passed out in her home

Jeremy James Carlos, 24 of Yucaipa, was arrested and booked into Central Detention Center in San Bernardino for suspicion of rape. He's being held in lieu of $250,000 bail.

