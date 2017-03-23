Xavier Becerra to Inland Empire immigrant, minority communities: a Wea ve got your backa

Community activist Tressy Capps holds up a sign Thursday during a community reception and roundtable discussion for California Attorney General Xavier Becerra hosted by Assemblymember Eloise Gómez Reyes, District 47, at San Bernardino Valley College. SAN BERNARDINO >> California Attorney General Xavier Becerra pledged to fight for Californians who have never been able to experience the American dream, he told an audience at San Bernardino Valley College.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.