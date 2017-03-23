Xavier Becerra to Inland Empire immig...

Xavier Becerra to Inland Empire immigrant, minority communities: a Wea ve got your backa

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

Community activist Tressy Capps holds up a sign Thursday during a community reception and roundtable discussion for California Attorney General Xavier Becerra hosted by Assemblymember Eloise Gómez Reyes, District 47, at San Bernardino Valley College. SAN BERNARDINO >> California Attorney General Xavier Becerra pledged to fight for Californians who have never been able to experience the American dream, he told an audience at San Bernardino Valley College.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Bernardino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 4 hr Life Pharts 32,816
Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11) 15 hr MARIBEL 997
News Found guilty, SB woman seeks new trial (Sep '09) Thu Anonymous 27
News It's Not Dead Fest 2 lineup Thu West Coast Warning 1
Review: Smart and Final Extra (Aug '15) Thu Smart and Final E... 4
Review: Summit Container Corporation Wed SUMMIT FONTANA 1
Glen Helen Festival Grounds 8/26/17 RIOT ALERT! Mar 21 West Coast Alert 1
See all San Bernardino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Bernardino Forum Now

San Bernardino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Bernardino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

San Bernardino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,299 • Total comments across all topics: 279,785,670

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC