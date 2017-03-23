What Bishop Barnes learned during 25 years serving the San Bernardino diocese

Bishop Gerald Barnes blesses the congregation at the closing of a mass celebrating his 25th anniversary of ordination as Bishop of the Diocese of San Bernardino at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church on March 18 in Chino Hills. Bishop Gerald R. Barnes arrived in the Inland area more than two decades ago with no real knowledge of the region or experience overseeing a diocese.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.