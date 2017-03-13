Vigil held on anniversary of 12-year-...

Vigil held on anniversary of 12-year-old San Bernardino boya s shooting death

SAN BERNARDINO >> Monday marked one year since a San Bernardino boy was gunned down and police are still searching for his killer. About 50 members of the community, including close friends and family members of 12-year-old Jason Spears, held a candlelight vigil in honor of his memory.

San Bernardino, CA

