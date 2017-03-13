Upland PD promotes first female serge...

Upland PD promotes first female sergeant, hires 5 officers

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

UPLAND >> It was a historic night for the city's police department as it recognized its first female sergeant and five new police officers. Police Chief Brian Johnson said the department's move adds two new female officers to its ranks, bringing the total to five female officers in Upland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Bernardino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11) 2 hr Maribel Talk to H... 953
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 8 hr GetPhartzz 32,781
News From taco trucks to Latino markets, owners shut... Mar 12 spud 21
Poll Reasons why San Bernardino sucks (Oct '08) Mar 10 ramswell 50
Gay Marraige? Mar 10 Mike 3
Woman's body found off grey st and 3rd ave (Dec '15) Mar 9 Azulb 18
Is there any gay cruising in crestline??? (Jan '16) Mar 8 warning 6
See all San Bernardino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Bernardino Forum Now

San Bernardino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Bernardino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Ireland
  1. Zimbabwe
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

San Bernardino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,063 • Total comments across all topics: 279,552,315

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC