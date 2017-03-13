Upland PD promotes first female sergeant, hires 5 officers
UPLAND >> It was a historic night for the city's police department as it recognized its first female sergeant and five new police officers. Police Chief Brian Johnson said the department's move adds two new female officers to its ranks, bringing the total to five female officers in Upland.
