Ultralight Plane Crashes in Hesperia, Killing 1

An ultralight plane crashed near Hesperia Airport Tuesday morning, killing the only person inside the aircraft, San Bernardino fire officials said. The aircraft crashed off of runway twenty-one at the airport, said Erick Sherwin of the San Bernardino County Fire Department.

