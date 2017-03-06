Ultralight Plane Crashes in Hesperia, Killing 1
An ultralight plane crashed near Hesperia Airport Tuesday morning, killing the only person inside the aircraft, San Bernardino fire officials said. The aircraft crashed off of runway twenty-one at the airport, said Erick Sherwin of the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
Read more at NBC Los Angeles.
