U.K.: Attacker used WhatsApp, firm must help police get access
Westminster Bridge attacker Khalid Masood sent a WhatsApp message that cannot be accessed because it was encrypted by the popular messaging service, a top British security official said Sunday. British press reports suggest Masood used the easily available messaging service just minutes before starting a rampage Wednesday that left three pedestrians and one police officer dead and dozens more wounded, including some with catastrophic injuries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|8 hr
|Now_What-
|56
|Review: Omnitrans ACCESS
|15 hr
|OMNITRANS ACCESS
|2
|Review: OMNITRANS
|15 hr
|OMNITRANS
|1
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Sun
|AnyonePhartss
|32,818
|Review: Summit Container Corporation
|Sat
|Well Well
|2
|Review: Tibor Protection & Services (Jun '15)
|Sat
|Blake
|4
|Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11)
|Sat
|CHARLES
|1,001
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC