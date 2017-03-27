Two San Bernardino city officials resign

Interim Public Works Director Chris Alanis announced his retirement last week, and is gone this week - he had pre-scheduled vacation time - and Economic Development Manager Cruz Esparza IV's last day will be April 6, before he takes a similar job in Redlands, according to city spokeswoman Monica Lagos. “It just happened to work out that way,” she said.

