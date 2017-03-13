Trump to oldest living Pearl Harbor vet: 'Keep going!'

President Trump on Thursday wished America's oldest living Pearl Harbor survivor a happy birthday, urging 105-year-old Ray Chavez to "keep going!" "It is an honor to join your friends and family in wishing you a happy 105th birthday," Trump wrote to the World War II veteran living in San Diego in an official White House letter. "I also join your many admirers in thanking you for your service to the United States of America."

