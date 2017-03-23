Trial winding up for 3 deputies charg...

Trial winding up for 3 deputies charged in Apple Valley beating caught on video

10 hrs ago

Closing arguments in the trial of three San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies accused of assaulting an Apple Valley man following a three-hour pursuit in the High Desert are set to begin Monday in San Bernardino Superior Court. Deputies Nicholas Downey, Michael Phelps and Charles Foster are each charged with one felony count of assault by a public officer under the color of authority for the April 9, 2015 beating of Francis Jared Pusok, 32. The beating was captured on video by a television news crew monitoring the pursuit from a helicopter hovering 8,000 feet above.

