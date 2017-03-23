Trial winding up for 3 deputies charged in Apple Valley beating caught on video
Closing arguments in the trial of three San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies accused of assaulting an Apple Valley man following a three-hour pursuit in the High Desert are set to begin Monday in San Bernardino Superior Court. Deputies Nicholas Downey, Michael Phelps and Charles Foster are each charged with one felony count of assault by a public officer under the color of authority for the April 9, 2015 beating of Francis Jared Pusok, 32. The beating was captured on video by a television news crew monitoring the pursuit from a helicopter hovering 8,000 feet above.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Summit Container Corporation
|9 min
|Well Well
|2
|Review: Tibor Protection & Services (Jun '15)
|5 hr
|Blake
|4
|Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11)
|7 hr
|CHARLES
|1,001
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Fri
|AllPhartx
|32,818
|Found guilty, SB woman seeks new trial (Sep '09)
|Mar 23
|Anonymous
|27
|It's Not Dead Fest 2 lineup
|Mar 23
|West Coast Warning
|1
|Review: Smart and Final Extra (Aug '15)
|Mar 23
|Smart and Final E...
|4
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC