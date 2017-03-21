Thunderstorms to hit Southern California on Wednesday
Thunderstorms and significant rainfall are expected to hit the Southern California region Wednesday, March 22, with some snow potentially falling in the San Bernardino and Riverside mountains, according to the National Weather Service. The San Diego area is expected to experience the heaviest rains, about a quarter to three quarters of an inch, said Derek Schroeter, with the Weather Service.
