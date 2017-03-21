Thunderstorms to hit Southern Califor...

Thunderstorms to hit Southern California on Wednesday

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

Thunderstorms and significant rainfall are expected to hit the Southern California region Wednesday, March 22, with some snow potentially falling in the San Bernardino and Riverside mountains, according to the National Weather Service. The San Diego area is expected to experience the heaviest rains, about a quarter to three quarters of an inch, said Derek Schroeter, with the Weather Service.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Bernardino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 41 min And pharts 32,810
Review: Summit Container Corporation 2 hr SUMMIT FONTANA 1
Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11) 15 hr MARIBEL 984
Glen Helen Festival Grounds 8/26/17 RIOT ALERT! Tue West Coast Alert 1
News Paving Fraud Suspect Arrested (Oct '08) Mar 16 Bill Braskey 376
News From taco trucks to Latino markets, owners shut... Mar 12 spud 21
Poll Reasons why San Bernardino sucks (Oct '08) Mar 10 ramswell 50
See all San Bernardino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Bernardino Forum Now

San Bernardino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Bernardino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. North Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Syria
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

San Bernardino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,360 • Total comments across all topics: 279,737,204

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC